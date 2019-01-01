ATLAS Experiment at Large Hadron Collider Seeks Out Unusual Signatures of Long-Lived Particles:
Physicists at the ATLAS experiment are on the hunt for new, long-lived particles to help explain several outstanding mysteries of our Universe. High-energy collisions allow researchers to study heavy particles that decay very quickly, like the Higgs boson. But unlike heavy Standard Model particles – which decay within a few millimeters of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) collision point – new, long-lived particles (LLPs) could travel sizeable distances through the ATLAS detector before decaying.
Studying the decay of any particle is a complex task, but it is usually made much easier by assuming that it decayed near the LHC collision point. This leaves LLPs in a blind spot, as they could decay anywhere in the detector. Further, as the layers of the ATLAS experiment are instrumented differently, evidence of LLPs would look different depending on which layer the particle decays in.
To ensure no stone is left unturned, ATLAS physicists have devised a range of new strategies to look for LLPs with various possible characteristics. Four new results from this effort have been presented at the recent Lepton-Photon and La Thuile conferences.
Neutrinos are some of the most mysterious particles in the Standard Model. Physicists have long puzzled over why neutrinos are only ever observed to be "left-handed" (i.e. their spin and momentum are opposed), while all other known particles can also be observed in "right-handed" states.
One possibility is that right-handed neutrinos exist but are very heavy, and therefore harder to produce in nature. These new particles – called "heavy neutral leptons" (HNLs) – would simultaneously provide right-handed partners to Standard Model neutrinos and explain why neutrinos are so light. If the interaction strength between HNLs and Standard Model neutrinos is small, HNLs would display long-lived experimental signatures.
In a new search for these heavy neutrinos, ATLAS physicists looked for leptons originating from a common displaced vertex (see Figure 1 [of the source]) in the ATLAS charged-particle tracking detector, where a HNL could have decayed to a mixture of electrons, muons and missing energy. Using the decay products, they reconstructed the possible HNL mass which would be different for signal events than for background events, as shown in Figure 2. As a result, physicists were able to set limits on HNL masses between 3 and ~15 GeV, and were able to report on HNL decays to electron-muon pairs for the very first time!