From The Register:
According to a research paper, "What Data Do The Google Dialer and Messages Apps On Android Send to Google?" [PDF] Google Messages (for text messaging) and Google Dialer (for phone calls) have been sending data about user communications to the Google Play Services Clearcut logger service and to Google's Firebase Analytics service.
"The data sent by Google Messages includes a hash of the message text, allowing linking of sender and receiver in a message exchange," the paper says. "The data sent by Google Dialer includes the call time and duration, again allowing linking of the two handsets engaged in a phone call. Phone numbers are also sent to Google."
The timing and duration of other user interactions with these apps has also been transmitted to Google. And Google offers no way to opt-out of this data collection.
Google Messages (com.google.android.apps.messaging) is installed on over a billion Android handsets. It's offered by AT&T and T-Mobile on Android phones in the US and comes preloaded on recent handsets from Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Similarly, Google Dialer (also known as Phone by Google, com.google.android.dialer) has the same reach.
Both pre-installed versions of these apps, the paper observes, lack app-specific privacy policies that explain what data gets collected – something Google requires from third-party developers. And when a request was made through Google Takeout for the Google Account data associated with the apps used for testing, the data Google provided did not include the telemetry data observed.
Both apps presently have links on Google Play to Google's consumer privacy policy, which is not app-specific and not necessarily evident to those who receive the apps preinstalled.
[...] The paper raises questions about whether Google's apps comply with GDPR but cautions that legal conclusions are out of scope for what is a technical analysis. We asked Google whether it believes its apps meet GDPR obligations but we received no reply.
Google has disabled call recording on newer androids, which is TOTALLY LEGAL where i live and now they are automatically disabling permissions for apps, that you haven't used for 3 months with no way to opt out. So useful apps, that are used less, will get permissions disabled. Google sucks ass. And yet they keep spying on us. I hope the bitches get slapped with GDPR.
Even California has opt out laws. WTF?