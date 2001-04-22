AI helps radiologists detect bone fractures:
Artificial intelligence (AI) is an effective tool for fracture detection that has potential to aid clinicians in busy emergency departments, according to a study in Radiology.
Missed or delayed diagnosis of fractures on X-ray is a common error with potentially serious implications for the patient. Lack of timely access to expert opinion as the growth in imaging volumes continues to outpace radiologist recruitment only makes the problem worse.
AI may help address this problem by acting as an aid to radiologists, helping to speed and improve fracture diagnosis.
[...] Dr. Kuo cautioned that research into fracture detection by AI remains in a very early, pre-clinical stage. Only a minority of the studies that she and her colleagues looked at evaluated the performance of clinicians with AI assistance, and there was only one example where an AI was evaluated in a prospective study in a clinical environment.
"It remains important for clinicians to continue to exercise their own judgment," Dr. Kuo said. "AI is not infallible and is subject to bias and error."
Journal References:
Rachel Y. L. Kuo, Conrad Harrison, Terry-Ann Curran, et al. Artificial Intelligence in Fracture Detection: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis, Radiology (DOI: 211785)
Jérémie F. Cohen, Matthew D. F. McInnes. Deep Learning Algorithms to Detect Fractures: Systematic Review Shows Promising Results but Many Limitations, Radiology (DOI: 212966)
(Score: 3, Touché) by FuzzyTheBear on Friday April 01, @07:16PM
No amount of AI can save doctors from making mistakes. I arrive at a hospital in ambulance with a broken foot. Can't walk .. thing is like just mush , so on with the morphine we go. Go pass x rays and a scan .. well .. when i actually saw what they actually were scanning i started to laugh and asked the doc be called in in haste. They were examining the knee instead of the foot. On the form , the two are besides each other. All the same .. they checked the foot .. found 3 bones broken and started treatment. All the same .. if you ain't looking at the right place , even AI won't save you . Good weekend everyone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 01, @07:17PM
Computer says amputate. So we gonna amputate.
Seriously tho, this is actually a good use for AI. Properly trained, a CNN can come up with filters highly optimized to recognize specific features. In mammography I saw they are training the CNN on images acquired 6mo before a human could detect anything, and it worked amazingly well. That's real.