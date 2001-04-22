A new strain of Python ransomware is targeting environments using Jupyter Notebook.

Jupyter Notebook is an open source web environment for data visualization. The modular software is used to model data in data science, computing, and machine learning. The project supports over 40 programming languages and is used by companies including Microsoft, IBM, and Google, alongside numerous universities.

Aqua Security's Team Nautilus recently discovered malware that has honed in on this popular data tool.

While Jupyter Notebook allows users to share their content with trusted contacts, access to the app is secured through account credentials or tokens. However, in the same way that businesses sometimes do not secure their AWS buckets, leaving them open for anyone to view, Notebook misconfigurations have also been found.

The Python ransomware targets those that have accidentally left their environments vulnerable.

[...] A Shodan search reveals several hundred internet-facing Jupyter Notebook environments are open and accessible (although some may also be honeypots.)