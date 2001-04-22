from the helpful-guy dept.
Dear Thief,
Welcome to my Porsche 914. I imagine that at this point (having found the door unlocked) your intention is to steal my car. Don't be encouraged by this; the tumblers sheared-off in 1978. I would have locked it up if I could, so don't think you're too clever or that I'm too lazy. However, now that you're in the car, there are a few things you're going to need to know. First, the battery is disconnected, so slide-hammering my ignition switch is not your first step. I leave the battery disconnected, not to foil hoodlums such as yourself, but because there is a mysterious current drain from the 40-year-old German wiring harness that I can't locate and/or fix. So, connect the battery first. Good luck finding the engine cover release. Or the engine, for that matter.
Now, you can skip your slide hammer. The ignition switch's tumblers are so worn that any flat-bladed screwdriver or pair of scissors will do. Don't tell anyone.
Once you've figured that out and try to start the car, you'll run into some trouble. The car is most likely in reverse gear, given that the parking brake cable froze up sometime during the Carter administration. Since there is not a clutch safety switch on the starting circuit, make sure to press the clutch down before you try to crank the engine. (I don't want you running into my other car in the driveway.) This is doubly necessary because my starter is too weak to crank the clutch-transmission input shaft assembly with any success.
Read on - I enjoyed the laugh!
(Score: 2) by Rich on Saturday April 02, @02:59PM
My first car was a Fiat X1/9 and I've been eyeing a 914 in those days. Never heard any of those horror stories about it here in Germany, execpt maybe the 914/6 being exceptionally thirsty. Given the pedigree of the article author (at the bottom), I'd say he should get the poor thing in proper working order, unless he's got a strange fetish for time devouring everything. (I once was guest at a castle whose owner was so inclined and let a MiG-21 rot away on his yards...)
I had to laugh at "Good luck finding the engine cover release. Or the engine, for that matter.". This is real. The X1/9 is also mid-engined, I once went to a workshop for emissions testing and the mechanic guided me, to my surprise, to a point where he couldn't access the engine as needed, only the front boot hatch was within his range. His supervisor rushed by and set him right. (I've also witnessed a mechanic of that class shearing off a nut-like looking protrusion of a fake alloy-look steel wheel cover with an impact wrench...)
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday April 02, @03:05PM
Many of us have owned old cars with their idiosyncrasies. Turn signals that never turn off. Or signals that only work if you hold them up (or down). A clutch interlock that works when the clutch is just *this far* down, no more, no less. An automatic transmission that jitters in third gear. The old ignition switches that will work with a screw driver are fairly common, TBH. Or an old pickup that always feels like the rear end is sliding in a hard left turn, but no on can find anything wrong with the suspension. Broken speedometers that force you to watch the tachometer if you have one, or listen to the engine to estimate engine speed.
The average driver is unwilling to deal with that sort of thing, believing the vehicle to be junk. But, as often as not, those crazy vehicles just keep going, and going, and refuse to die. Such vehicles are useful, in that no one wants to borrow them a second time. And, as the author points out, thieves have little interest in them.
Those old three-on-the-tree shifters should be mentioned here. As a youth, I drove one of Granpa's pickup trucks. One or more of the bushings were sloppy, and you had to be extremely careful as you shifted through the gears. If you didn't hold the lever just-so, and manipulate it in precisely the correct directions, it would lock in place. At that point, you had to stop the truck, raise the hood, stand on the driver's side, and manipulate the little rods to get them moving again - and in the process probably pinch your fingers, resulting in another blood blister. I eventually learned how to replace those bushings. Luckily, the rods and bushings actually mounted to the transmission were sturdier, and less likely to wear out.
Old cars have character, and they also build character. You learn that sometimes, things just won't work the way you expect.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 02, @04:02PM
I almost pity anyone trying to steal my Piaggio scooter.
It's 14 years old, and the engine mounts to the frame are so worn, the bike wobbles ~10 degrees when it accelerates, brakes, turns, etc.
Fortunately the annual Road Worthiness Test for motorbikes here is pretty-much only checking the lights and indicators work-- it's not ridden by the inspector (which is only done after a major modification or it's had a lapse in rego).
The scares the bejeesus out of my mechanic, who says the resale value now would only be what it's worth in separated parts.
I'm used to its behavior and how it reacts, but anyone stealing it and trying to make a fast getaway won't make it 50 metres before the bike throws them from the seat...
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Saturday April 02, @04:05PM
The way things are developing, no thief will take a stick shift vehicle as they won't know how to drive them.
As it is, round were I am, young people are not learning how to drive* a stick-shift car because soon all new cars will be electric transmission, and the driving lessons for automatic cars are cheaper, as you need fewer of them to pass the driving test.
Knowing how to drive a stick-shift car is going the same way as knowing how to drive a carriage drawn by horses - an outdated and nearly useless skill.
*There's driving and there's driving [wikipedia.org], and there's carriage driving [wikipedia.org].