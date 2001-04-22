The new message is really cool, but we need to have a serious discussion about whether we should be trying to contact extraterrestrials.
An international team of scientists has formulated an updated, binary-coded message that could eventually be transmitted to aliens in our galaxy. It's jam-packed with details, including the chemical makeup of humans, a map of Earth, and even our precise location in the Milky Way. What could possibly go wrong?
The Beacon in the Galaxy (BITG) message, as it's called, is an update to the Arecibo message of 1974. Indeed, it's been nearly 50 years since science popularizer Carl Sagan and SETI pioneer Frank Drake crafted their famous message to extraterrestrials, so an update makes a lot of sense, given the many advancements in digital technology since that time. A paper describing the new message was recently uploaded to the arXiv, and it's currently awaiting peer review.
[Also Covered By]: VICE, ScienceDaily
Should we broadcast such messages or not ? What do you think ?
Journal Reference:
Jonathan H. Jiang, Hanjie Li, Matthew Chong, et al. A Beacon in the Galaxy: Updated Arecibo Message for Potential FAST and SETI Projects, Galaxies (DOI: 10.3390/galaxies10020055)
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 03, @12:05AM
It's not goetse, is it?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 03, @12:39AM (3 children)
We shouldn't be advertising our location to potentially hostile, and almost certainly technologically superior beings.
Biden approval rating falling below 30%!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday April 03, @12:50AM
How close is the nearest technologically superior civilization? If they have even slight superiority in space telescopes and are nearby, they would have already noticed the Earth-like planet known as Earth, the presence of life/vegetation, and maybe even signs of industrialization.
Let's say scientists beam the message at a target 200 light years away with hostile aliens. It's not your problem unless you are around for another 400 years, or if they have faster-than-light technology in which case we are already fucked.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/5-000-exoplanets-nasa-confirms-a-cosmic-milestone/ [scientificamerican.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 03, @12:55AM (1 child)
Runaway's worried about being galactically doxxed!
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 03, @01:10AM
More worried about Darth Vladimir wanting to put a base on earth.
Biden approval rating falling below 30%!
(Score: 2) by crb3 on Sunday April 03, @12:43AM
First it went offline, now it's gone interstellar...?
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 03, @12:45AM
In the far future, billions of light years away an alien scientist decodes a message received from a long extinct planet. It blinks its optical receptors in confoundment as it exclaims:
"Its a damn smart phone advertisement!"
(Score: 3, Touché) by stretch611 on Sunday April 03, @12:47AM
Thanks to Trump the new message reads...
We are sorry, by the US and Earth are full. We will not allow any immigration by illegal aliens, especially from planets of non-white aliens.
We have started to build a wall in space to keep you out. Please notify us of where your alien government is so that we may send them the bill for building this space wall.
I think; therefore, I am vaccinated (and boosted.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 03, @12:51AM
Once they see what we do to Aliens in our entertainment and once they see in the news what we do to our fellow humans and what we do to our environment and figure out that we will want to take over their planet for our Happy Meals and Coffee franchises, (God help them if they have Oil)....wwelll.
Sure the only beacon sending a message will be the one they setup up in our Solar system to WARN other Aliens to Stay the Fuck Away from here!
We are some messed up evil ass monkeys.