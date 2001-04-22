Stories
A Beacon in the Galaxy: Scientists Update Humanity’s Message to Aliens

posted by janrinok on Saturday April 02, @11:59PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
AnonTechie writes:

The new message is really cool, but we need to have a serious discussion about whether we should be trying to contact extraterrestrials.

An international team of scientists has formulated an updated, binary-coded message that could eventually be transmitted to aliens in our galaxy. It's jam-packed with details, including the chemical makeup of humans, a map of Earth, and even our precise location in the Milky Way. What could possibly go wrong?

The Beacon in the Galaxy (BITG) message, as it's called, is an update to the Arecibo message of 1974. Indeed, it's been nearly 50 years since science popularizer Carl Sagan and SETI pioneer Frank Drake crafted their famous message to extraterrestrials, so an update makes a lot of sense, given the many advancements in digital technology since that time. A paper describing the new message was recently uploaded to the arXiv, and it's currently awaiting peer review.

Gizmodo

[Also Covered By]: VICE, ScienceDaily

Should we broadcast such messages or not ? What do you think ?

Journal Reference:
Jonathan H. Jiang, Hanjie Li, Matthew Chong, et al. A Beacon in the Galaxy: Updated Arecibo Message for Potential FAST and SETI Projects, Galaxies (DOI: 10.3390/galaxies10020055)

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 03, @12:05AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 03, @12:05AM (#1234450)

    It's not goetse, is it?

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday April 03, @12:39AM (3 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 03, @12:39AM (#1234462) Homepage Journal

    We shouldn't be advertising our location to potentially hostile, and almost certainly technologically superior beings.

  • (Score: 2) by crb3 on Sunday April 03, @12:43AM

    by crb3 (5919) on Sunday April 03, @12:43AM (#1234463)

    First it went offline, now it's gone interstellar...?

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Sunday April 03, @12:45AM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Sunday April 03, @12:45AM (#1234464)

    In the far future, billions of light years away an alien scientist decodes a message received from a long extinct planet. It blinks its optical receptors in confoundment as it exclaims:

    "Its a damn smart phone advertisement!"

  • (Score: 3, Touché) by stretch611 on Sunday April 03, @12:47AM

    by stretch611 (6199) Subscriber Badge on Sunday April 03, @12:47AM (#1234465)

    Thanks to Trump the new message reads...

    We are sorry, by the US and Earth are full. We will not allow any immigration by illegal aliens, especially from planets of non-white aliens.

    We have started to build a wall in space to keep you out. Please notify us of where your alien government is so that we may send them the bill for building this space wall.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 03, @12:51AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 03, @12:51AM (#1234468)

    Once they see what we do to Aliens in our entertainment and once they see in the news what we do to our fellow humans and what we do to our environment and figure out that we will want to take over their planet for our Happy Meals and Coffee franchises, (God help them if they have Oil)....wwelll.

    Sure the only beacon sending a message will be the one they setup up in our Solar system to WARN other Aliens to Stay the Fuck Away from here!

    We are some messed up evil ass monkeys.

