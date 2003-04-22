The Vizio TV that you bought with hard-earned cash has a new feature; Jump Ads. Vizio will first identify what is on your screen and then place interactive banner ads over live TV programs.

LG and Samsung have both redesigned their Smart TV platform to more prominently display ads and highlight content from partners, much like Android TV. Meanwhile, owners of Roku TVs have complained about banner ads on live TV.

Vizio is no stranger to Smart TV ads and the company is now taking it a step further with so-called Jump Ads.

- "Jump Ads represent yet another step in VIZIO's ongoing mission to unify the smart TV experience with features that benefit viewers, content providers and advertisers," said Adam Bergman, VP of sales, Vizio Ads.