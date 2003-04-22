from the give-them-an-inch... dept.
The Vizio TV that you bought with hard-earned cash has a new feature; Jump Ads. Vizio will first identify what is on your screen and then place interactive banner ads over live TV programs.
LG and Samsung have both redesigned their Smart TV platform to more prominently display ads and highlight content from partners, much like Android TV. Meanwhile, owners of Roku TVs have complained about banner ads on live TV.
Vizio is no stranger to Smart TV ads and the company is now taking it a step further with so-called Jump Ads.
- "Jump Ads represent yet another step in VIZIO's ongoing mission to unify the smart TV experience with features that benefit viewers, content providers and advertisers," said Adam Bergman, VP of sales, Vizio Ads.
(Score: 2) by EJ on Monday April 04, @06:36AM (1 child)
I don't ever activate the network connection on my TV.
The day that solution stops working is the day I pull out my soldering iron.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday April 04, @06:50AM
OTA TV is looking better and better.
And, God Forbid! No TV at all is looking better yet!
There are so many things to do besides watching TV!
(Score: 3, Informative) by Kell on Monday April 04, @07:29AM
I own a nice, non-smart TV. Now, I don't watch free to air TV, but my husband does; mostly we use it to watch videos we own. I hope it lasts a long time to come because I simply won't pay money for a smart TV of any sort. Even if I wouldn't ever actually connect it to a network, I won't reward a company that produces one. One day my TV will die and we will be unable to buy a smart TV; on that day I will buy a large computer monitor or projector. When I can no longer buy a display that does not spy on me or advertise at me, I will return to my books and there I will remain.
