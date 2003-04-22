TSMC will start moving equipment into its new US plant by Q1 next year, says a report published by Taiwan's Commercial Times. The financial newspaper cites unnamed industry sources, so please take this information with a pinch of salt. As a reminder, the facility under construction in Arizona will be dubbed Fab21 and will be used for producing TSMC's 5nm process family for its many clients.

The fab TSMC is constructing in Arizona will be outputting chips at 5nm, 5nm Enhanced, and 4nm – what TSMC refers to as its N5, N5P and N4 processes. The world's largest contract chipmaker will have this US-based facility up and running by Q1 2024 pushing out 20,000 wafers per month.

Remember, TSMC will continue to develop its cutting-edge leading fabs in Taiwan. However, it is something of a safety net for it to expand overseas, to places like the US and Japan. Of course, this safety net might be useful with the geopolitical risk facing Taiwan.