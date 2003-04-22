TSMC Will Reportedly Move Equipment Into Arizona's Fab21 in Q1 2023:
TSMC will start moving equipment into its new US plant by Q1 next year, says a report published by Taiwan's Commercial Times. The financial newspaper cites unnamed industry sources, so please take this information with a pinch of salt. As a reminder, the facility under construction in Arizona will be dubbed Fab21 and will be used for producing TSMC's 5nm process family for its many clients.
The fab TSMC is constructing in Arizona will be outputting chips at 5nm, 5nm Enhanced, and 4nm – what TSMC refers to as its N5, N5P and N4 processes. The world's largest contract chipmaker will have this US-based facility up and running by Q1 2024 pushing out 20,000 wafers per month.
Remember, TSMC will continue to develop its cutting-edge leading fabs in Taiwan. However, it is something of a safety net for it to expand overseas, to places like the US and Japan. Of course, this safety net might be useful with the geopolitical risk facing Taiwan.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 04, @09:13AM (1 child)
Consumers get a new fab to make their gadgets.
The US wants more advanced, domestic chip production.
TSMC wants facilities that are safer from attack (although I think the Ukraine debacle has put any Chinese invasion plans on a very definite indefinite hold).
Taiwan wants to make the US government happy, because they know they need the US to protect them. And I assume they still get a share of the tax revenue.
Most of the chips will probably be exported to China anyway for circuit board assembly, which improves the balance of trade. So even China benefits from this a little.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 04, @09:25AM
Also to counter Intel's investment in fabs.
Once the government introduce incentives for "made in the USA", they're there to claim their share of federal treasury lucre.