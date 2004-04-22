"This collaboration between Intel and Lockheed Martin will help accelerate delivery of secure 5G.MIL solutions to achieve network effects for our customers that will enable prompt, data-driven decisions by military commanders across all operational domains," said Dan Rice, vice president of 5G.MIL Programs at Lockheed Martin. "As security risks evolve and opportunities to leverage 5G emerge, staying ahead of the threat landscape is more critical than ever."

Intel's proven 5G solutions are integrated into Lockheed Martin's 5G.MIL Hybrid Base Station, which acts as a multi-network gateway for ubiquitous communications between military personnel and current and emerging platforms such as satellites, aircraft, ships and ground vehicles. Additionally, Lockheed Martin leverages Intel's advanced processor technologies and innovations on network as well as edge, to bring cloud capabilities to the areas of tactical need. This ensures data-driven decision making across air, sea, land, space and cyber domains in support of national security efforts.