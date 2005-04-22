Stories
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday April 05, @08:34PM
owl writes:

The IBM 1401 team at the Computer History Museum accumulates a lot of mystery components from donations and other sources. While going through a box, we came across the unusual circuit board below. At first, it looked like an IBM SMS (Standard Modular System) card, the building block of IBM's computers of the late 1950s and early 1960s. However, this board is larger, has double-sided wiring, the connector is different, and the labeling is different.

I asked around about the board and Robert Garner identified it as from the Univac 1004, a plugboard-controlled data processing system from 1963. The Univac 1004 was marketed as a "Card Processor" rather than a computer, designed for business applications that read punch cards and producing output, but still required calculation and logical decisions. Typical applications were payroll, inventory, billing, or accounting.

  by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 05, @09:08PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 05, @09:08PM

    Interesting blog post, and great stuff in the notes at the end that I found really interesting, such as:

    To reverse-engineer the board, I took photos of both sides, flipped the image of the back in GIMP so the two sides were aligned visually, arranged the components on a schematic in EAGLE, and connected the components to match the circuit board. Then I moved the components around until the layout made sense.

    and

    The computer uses excess-three encoding for digits, adding 3 to the value before converting to binary. For example, 6 is represented as binary 1001. The advantage of this encoding is that flipping the bits yields the 9's-complement decimal value, simplifying subtraction. For example, flipping the bits of 6 yields binary 0110, which is 3 in excess-3 notation. Excess-3 representation also handles carries correctly; if you add two numbers that sum to 10, the excess-3 values will sum to 16, causing a binary carry. To convert the sum to excess-3, The value 3 must be added (if a carry) or subtracted (if no carry).

    To see how addition works with excess-3, 2 + 4 in excess-3 is binary 0101 + 0111 = 1100. Subtracting 3 yields 1001, which is 6 in excess-3. But 2 + 9 is binary 0101 + 1100 = 10001, generating a carry out of the 4 bit value. Adding 3 yields 0100, which is 1 in excess-3. Considering the carry-out, this is the desired result of 11.

