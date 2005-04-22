With huge demand for developers and their salaries at an all-time high, companies are focusing on creating the working conditions that will appeal to tech professionals in a highly competitive marketplace.

While high wages will help attract talented staff and interesting projects will keep them keen, companies also need to ensure they foster a working environment that allows developers to work how they want to, where they want to.

That's something that resonates with Milena Nikolic, CTO at digital ticketing company Trainline, who says a key challenge for her company during the next 12 months is ensuring it can attract and retain the IT talent the business requires.

[...] Crucially, the company isn't setting quotas in terms of days and hours at either the office or home. Decisions over the location of work are delegated to teams, managers and employees.

"Among the tech people, my guidance to my team has been that, if you feel your team is operating well remotely, then that approach works," says Nikolic.

While this hybrid-working arrangement has been effective so far, she also recognises any change is always a work in progress.

[...] "It's about striking a balance – so far, we think we've accomplished a reasonably good balance, but that was something that we spent a lot of time looking at."