A new blog post published today by Cloudflare presents statistical evidence that the netizens of Russia are adopting blockage circumvention tools pretty aggressively to access British, American, and French news sites.

At the same time, the Russian government appears unwilling to isolate the country from the global internet, as many suggested was the plan, and also unable to ramp up its resource access blockages due to quality issues.

However, Russia has blocked access to Western media outlets and social sites to control the narrative regarding its invasion of Ukraine.

As the war in Ukraine continues and Russian media is not providing evidence of success or even convincing justification for the so-called special military operation, many Russians are attempting to bypass blocks to learn more from Western news outlets.

In March, Russia's most downloaded mobile apps were various VPN tools, Telegram, and Cloudflare's own "WARP / 1.1.1.1", a privacy-focused recursive DNS resolver that can route users' requests through one of the firm's servers.