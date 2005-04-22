from the same-finger-different-pies dept.
Elon Musk will join Twitter's board of directors:
Elon Musk isn't just stopping at buying a stake in Twitter — he'll also have a seat at the table. As CNBCreports, Twitter is appointing Musk to the company's board of directors. He'll be of value as both a "passionate believer and intense critic" of the social network, according to chief executive Parag Agrawal.
An SEC filing shows that Musk will serve as a Class II director (that is, not top-tier) with a term that expires at the company's 2024 annual shareholder meeting. The appointment limits the stake Musk can hold. He can't own more than 14.9 percent of common stock during his tenure, and for 90 days afterward.
[...] It's too soon to say how much influence Musk will have as a director. However, he recently blasted Twitter for allegedly falling short of "free speech principles" and asked the social site's users if they want an edit button. He clearly intends to make his presence felt, not to mention thumb his nose at the SEC for its crackdown against his finance-related tweets.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 06, @08:03AM (2 children)
Can't the board just block him?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 06, @08:09AM
Fuck the board with lots of splinters. The culture at Twitter is toxic, just like Facebook, Google, and everything they own.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 06, @08:27AM
They added him to the board to prevent him from buying an even larger stake in the company. So no, they are busy cleaning the urine stains in their pants.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday April 06, @08:08AM (2 children)
So, all he has to do is resign the seat, wait 90 days, then buy up another 45% of stock, then he runs the company, right? Yeah, there are some technicalities, but as the owner of 51%+ he can dictate his terms. I think the woke crowd had better be very very nice to Elon, and remain very very attentive when he speaks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 06, @08:09AM
This isn't abou woke crowd but getting his bestie Jack Dorsey back into bathtub where his little birdie is.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Wednesday April 06, @08:54AM
Not sure. Still that is a lot of billions to buy a company that isn't really making any profit and is probably highly overvalued. It was just a few weeks ago or whatever that Musk had ideas about creating his own platform, but I guess he crunched the numbers and came to the conclusion that it was better to just plunk down a few billions to get a stake. That or that everyone else that tried to create their own platform have so far ended in utter failure? It's just to hard to create that "free speech, uncensored" platform and still be following all the laws and rules. But if one of the richest men on earth can't do it then I guess nobody really can. So I wonder what that says for the future of "free speech".
Question is perhaps how much influence does 9.2% of the company buy you? I don't think they'll start unblocking accounts or implement "free speech" in the sense that Elon will like. I guess they can't or won't block his account as that would look really bad, but then it might look equally bad if they don't if he gets out of line -- but then different rules for you and me and him so perhaps the billions are good for something. But it's a mighty expensive insurance policy to not get blocked.