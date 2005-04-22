from the ugg-wear-pants-in-this-cave dept.
The world's oldest pants are a 3,000-year-old engineering marvel:
With the help of an expert weaver, archaeologists have unraveled the design secrets behind the world's oldest pants. The 3,000-year-old wool trousers belonged to a man buried between 1000 and 1200 BCE in Western China. To make them, ancient weavers combined four different techniques to create a garment specially engineered for fighting on horseback, with flexibility in some places and sturdiness in others.
[...] Mounted herders and warriors needed their leg coverings to be flexible enough to let the wearer swing a leg across a horse without ripping the fabric or feeling constricted. At the same time, they needed some added reinforcement at crucial areas like the knees. It became, to some extent, a materials-science problem. Where do you want something elastic, and where do you want something strong? And how do you make fabric that will accomplish both?
For the makers of the world's oldest pants, produced in China around 3,000 years ago, the answer was apparently to use different weaving techniques to produce fabric with specific properties in certain areas, despite weaving the whole garment out of the same spun wool fiber.
The world's oldest-known pants were part of the burial outfit of a warrior now called Turfan Man. He wore the woven wool pants with a poncho that belted around the waist, ankle-high boots, and a wool headband adorned with seashells and bronze discs. The pants' basic design is strikingly similar to the pants most of us wear today, but closer inspection reveals the level of engineering that went into designing them.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Wednesday April 06, @10:43AM (1 child)
5k years
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/%C3%96tzi [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday April 06, @11:46AM
The impressive thing for me is that these trousers were made as a single piece of weaving - it's not several different types of material stitched together. I don't think that technique is used in modern trouser-making. I don't know if it is possible to program a modern loom to do the same, and even if you could, the end result might be rather expensive. Performed manually, it would be a significant investment in time and require significant skill. It's not as impressive, but probably cheaper in both time and skill to stitch stuff together.
I think that it is a shame that 'mass-customisation' has not taken off in the garment industry. There is basically a choice between expensive hand-made 'tailored/bespoke' clothes (which are way out of my price range), or mass produced stuff (often made by slave- or nearly-slave- labour) which is not fitted to individuals: you have to search for a good fit. Somehow, the idea of being able to order clothes made to your own specifications by automated means seems to be rare. There have been attempts, but they end up rather expensive for what you get. I have long arms, which means that coats tend to leave my wrists bare. Looks weird, and means I get wet wrists when cycling in the rain, but going full bespoke on a Gore-Tex jacket would be laughably expensive. Oh for someone to invent a good, cheap, robotic tailor.