Viruses that could save millions of lives:
[...] Long overlooked in the West, bacteriophages or bacteria-eating viruses are now being used on some of the most difficult medical cases, including a Belgian woman who developed a life-threatening infection after being injured in the 2016 Brussels airport bombing.
[...] Phages have been known about for a century, but were largely forgotten and dismissed after antibiotics revolutionized medicine in the 1930s.
[...] While phages-based medicines cannot completely replace antibiotics, researchers say they have major pluses in being cheap, not having side-effects nor damaging organs or gut flora.
"We produce six standard phages that are of wide spectrum and can heal multiple infectious diseases," said Eliava Institute physician Lia Nadareishvili.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 07, @04:24AM
The summary doesn't indicate, but the main exceptions are things like some e. Coli that release fatal amounts of toxins in tiny quantities. The pages can't reduce the number of bacteria sufficiently to fo the job. But for most other bacteria, they work great.