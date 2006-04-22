'Internet Age' has increased accessibility but also accelerated life's pace, researcher says:
The myriad ways in which technology has fueled the ever-accelerating pace of life in the 21st century was the topic of a virtual presentation by The Ohio State University Center for Historical Research.
In the presentation, "Pace in the Internet Age," Stephen Kern, Humanities Distinguished Professor in the Department of History, outlined the pros and cons of having 24-hour access to a seemingly limitless supply of information at one's fingertips.
One upside is that technological advancements enable people of all socioeconomic backgrounds to prepare for life-altering circumstances such as weather emergencies, Kern said.
"The ability to predict the future increases by one day in terms of predicting a hurricane every decade using computer models," Kern said. "In 1920, they looked at almanacks, which was just superstition. You knew when it was raining when your head was wet. They didn't have this knowledge. We have this knowledge (now), and anyone has this knowledge. You know what's going to happen – a hurricane's coming in three days."
Kern noted that certain human inventions have created a paradox: Technological advancements have resulted in more accurate weather forecasting, but the carbon footprint necessary to manufacture and power some forms of technology can have a harmful effect on the environment.
"Technology creates all kinds of environmental problems," he said, "and they're also making it possible to manage them."
Another benefit of advanced technology is the ability to diagnose and treat medical conditions earlier and more effectively, especially rare diseases such as Tay-Sachs and Huntington's, Kern said.
"We didn't know a lot about them (in past decades). There are certain tests now that we have with these diseases," he said. "Rich and poor have access to that. It's a good thing."
I think that many people will agree that the pace of life has increased over the last few decades, but is that all due to technology? Or could it be the more ruthless world of business where people are being worked far harder and longer to create bigger profits for the company, and not necessarily benefiting the work force? Much more recently the push back from the workforce for better working conditions (off the clock means not having to respond, being able to take breaks when needed, and the desire for more flexible working arrangements to suit individuals rather than bosses) is perhaps also a sign that the pendulum is beginning to swing the other way?
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday April 07, @05:04PM (3 children)
Technology has certainly its share in the increased pace.
When sending a letter, you knew that it would take days to arrive, and then even if that person answered immediately, the answer would again take the same amount of time to get back to you. Given that this time was already long, the pressure to answer immediately was also lower, as the time you took was a lower fraction of the total time. Moreover, it didn't matter whether you submitted the letter five hours before the letterbox was emptied, or five minutes before that time; the letter would arrive at the exact same time in both cases.
Today, messages will arrive almost instantly, and people tend to carry their receiving device with them, thus the time until they actually see the message will likely be low. Which means any delay in the answer is almost completely caused by the recipient of the original message, which increases the pressure to answer quickly.
Of course the more people answer quickly, the more it comes to be expected that people answer quickly, which increases the effect, but technology was still the root cause.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 07, @05:26PM (2 children)
You may have missed the "instant message" step before email? The era of a fax machine in every office wasn't all that long ago and it basically got rid of the delay of postal mail. Once long distance phone calling was cheap, the popularity of fax took off. I used to spend a fair amount of time composing messages in wordprocessing, printing them out, and then faxing to different parts of the world.
The fax had the advantage of a very easy learning curve. Only a few buttons and dialing a phone number, which everyone already knew how to do.
Email still requires some computer skills beyond using a fax and a paper filing cabinet.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Thursday April 07, @05:43PM (1 child)
Yes. Got rid of the postal delay, and the unreliability, which sadly is getting worse and worse.
Early 90s I needed to print some things I wanted to look nice, but I didn't have a nice laser printer (had dot-matrix, "daisy-wheel"). So I saved my document to a floppy, took it to a local Kinko's, and the print out was all messed up- formatting, fonts, etc. I learned about printers all being different, having the correct printer driver, WYSIWYG, TrueType, etc.
Even that wasn't foolproof, but I learned to add fax software (already had modems) to the PC. It becomes a printer driver, and now your wordprocessor is truly WYSIWYG.
In those days some fax machines used that awful thermal paper- maybe some still do?. At least letters, resumes, etc., all printed out exactly how I wanted them to. They can be copied to nicer paper if someone cares.
Now .pdf is easy to export to, and fairly good at looking correct at the recipient end, but it's not a guarantee. Besides, many people want things like resumes in .docx format (ugh). So far I've had good luck with LibreOffice Writer.
I've used the direct-to-fax printing as recent as a few years ago. I'm not sure if I can do that now, as I don't have landline.
Cell phones have modems, so maybe a USB cable and software could send a fax through a cell phone?
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Thursday April 07, @06:13PM
I've used online fax services a couple of times. Upload a PDF and they fax it for you.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Thursday April 07, @05:10PM (1 child)
This is one of those woolly topics that at the root comes down to who gets to pass on their genes and/or ideologies, and who doesn't. Making life's pace faster and faster serves to leave behind anyone who can't or won't keep up. Doesn't have tyo be that way. We have more power than ever before to decide what our lives are like. Some among us throw that power away. Actually don't want to be free, would really rather follow a "strong" master. Others are suckered into believing they don't have any power. Many play a game of straining for more, always more, and it forces others to play along or be left out.
With the huge increases in productivity, all of us ought to have plenty of leisure time, but somehow, we don't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 07, @05:23PM