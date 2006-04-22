A pair of Charles Darwin's notebooks that have been missing from the Cambridge University Library for more than two decades have been returned, the library announced Tuesday. The notebooks, which include Darwin's 1837 Tree of Life sketch, were dropped off in a bright pink gift bag and stacked in plastic wrap by an anonymous person on March 9 [...] along with a note that read:

"Librarian Happy Easter X"

The bag of notebooks was placed in a public area outside of the librarian's office on the fourth floor and did not show "obvious signs of significant handling or damage" since they disappeared in January 2001. The notebooks were believed to have been misplaced for many years until librarian Jessica Gardner made a public appeal for their return in November 2020.

[...] Cambridge University Libraries will put the notebooks on display as part of a free exhibition called Darwin in Conversation beginning July 9.