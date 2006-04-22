After nearly a year in early access and around a month in preview, Unreal Engine 5 has reached full release. All developers can now start downloading and using Epic's next-gen game engine. It comes with two free sample projects showcasing its abilities. Alongside the announcement, multiple prominent developers discussed their plans for working on the platform.

Since Epic unveiled Unreal Engine 5 in 2020, it's chiefly been noted for features like the Lumen real-time global illumination system and Nanite micro-polygons. This week, the company announced these features and others are now ready. However, they are still insufficient for non-gaming applications like film and TV productions.

One sample project Epic released alongside UE5 is City Sample, which lets users examine and explore an environment Epic built for The Matrix Awakens — the free UE5 demo released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles last year. It's the first time this project has been made available to the public on PC. The other sample is Lyra Starter Game — a starting point and educational resource for building shooters, which Epic intends to upgrade over time.