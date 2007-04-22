from the heavy-letters dept.
Digital Data Could Be Altering Earth's Mass Just a Tiny Bit, Claims Physicist
According to calculations made a few years ago by University of Portsmouth physicist Melvin Vopson, the literal mass of visual imagery created daily – along with half a billion tweets, countless texts, billions of WhatsApp messages, and every other bit and byte of information we've created – could be making our planet a touch heavier. An experiment recently proposed by Vopson based on antimatter explosions might go some way in convincing the scientific community that information might not only have mass but that it could also be a strange new state of matter, or (of course) the elusive dark matter needed to balance most cosmological observations today.
Scientist says that dark matter may be information itself
"If we assume that information is physical and has mass, and that elementary particles have a DNA of information about themselves, how can we prove it?" Vopson asked in the release. "My latest paper is about putting these theories to the test so they can be taken seriously by the scientific community."
Vospon suggests an experiment that could test the hypothesis that information is a distinct state of matter — alongside solids, liquids, gases and plasmas — by using a particle-antiparticle collision to, in theory, "erase" information from the universe.
"It doesn't contradict quantum mechanics, electrodynamics, thermodynamics or classical mechanics," he said in the release. "All it does is complement physics with something new and incredibly exciting."
Reference:
Melvin M. Vopson, Experimental protocol for testing the mass–energy–information equivalence principle [open], AIP Adv., 12, 3, 2022.
DOI: 10.1063/5.0087175
----
Had enough of trying to formulate the grand unification theory? Have a try at lumping another theory on the pile to see if that makes it better! Is Maxwell's Demon creating mass with every action?
(Score: 3, Informative) by martyb on Friday April 08, @01:23AM (2 children)
Another piece of information... Please join me in welcoming our newest editor: hubie ( https://soylentnews.org/~hubie/ [soylentnews.org] )
Wit is intellect, dancing.
(Score: 2) by optotronic on Friday April 08, @01:32AM
Thanks, hubie! You're off to a good start!
(Score: 2) by hubie on Friday April 08, @01:44AM
Hey, who let this guy back in? :)
Thanks! Long time listener, first time editor.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday April 08, @01:40AM
40,000 metric tons every year [astronomy.com]
"Information" just rearranges it into neat little rows. It will take a big stack of hard drives in one place to make the earth wobble more than it does
Ok, we paid the ransom. Do I get my dog back? REDЯUM
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday April 08, @01:58AM
What's interesting about hidden variables that are used to introduce determinacy is that they are thus, strongly information-based. My take is that what we really are looking for here are entropic fields, which can be thought of as negative information, but better defined (and with some classic connections to familiar physical quantities, such as change in entropy times a temperature is a change in energy of the system).
In terms of this article, I would characterize these information/entropy fields as means to transport information to some event horizon (at least from the point of view) - a point of no return for the information. It could be the edge of the universe, an actual black hole event horizon, or merely some local irreversible physical process (something that generates entropy in the process). These fields would then unify our viewpoint of the universe as a hugely irreversible system with the fully reversible quantum model.