from the catch-a-falling-star-and-put-it-in-your-pocket dept.
Next Rocket Lab Launch Will Catch Returning Booster in Midair With a Helicopter:
The New Zealand- and US-based company plans to attempt recovering one of its Electron rocket boosters with the help of a chopper to conclude its next mission.
"Trying to catch a rocket as it falls back to Earth is no easy feat, we're absolutely threading the needle here," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in a statement.
Rocket Lab has snatched rocket replicas using a helicopter, but has yet to grab an actual Electron as it falls back to Earth from a trip to space.
As they detail in their news release, the attempt will happen as part of their upcoming "There and Back Again" mission slated to deliver 34 small commercial satellites to orbit. A 14-day launch window opens April 19. They will use their Sikorsky S-92 helicopter to catch the Electron rocket's first stage as it returns to Earth on parachute and return it for refurbishment and reuse.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday April 09, @02:00AM
Sounds like evil-knivel bush-league version of space x booster rocket landing back vertically.