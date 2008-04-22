The New Zealand- and US-based company plans to attempt recovering one of its Electron rocket boosters with the help of a chopper to conclude its next mission.

"Trying to catch a rocket as it falls back to Earth is no easy feat, we're absolutely threading the needle here," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in a statement.

Rocket Lab has snatched rocket replicas using a helicopter, but has yet to grab an actual Electron as it falls back to Earth from a trip to space.