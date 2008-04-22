Animals do all sorts of disgusting things. While these gross behaviours might turn our stomachs, they're often crucial to an animal's survival.

I and my colleague Nic Gill have done the dirty work, and collected a bunch of unexpected facts about how these behaviours help animals live their best lives: making a home, finding mates and food, and surviving predators.

Our new book, titled Poo, Spew and other Gross Things Animals Do, is aimed at kids, but much of it will be news to adults, too.

So what does it take to survive and thrive in the wild? It's not always about being the biggest and fiercest. Many animals have evolved much more entertaining—if not impolite—strategies for evolutionary success.