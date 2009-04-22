A new breed of honey bees provides a major advance in the global fight against the parasitic Varroa mite, new research shows.

[...] "The Varroa mite is the greatest threat to managed honey bee colonies globally," said Dr. Thomas O'Shea-Wheller, of the Environment and Sustainability Institute at Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"So far, new methods to control the mites – and the diseases that they carry – have had limited success, and the mites are becoming increasingly resistant to chemical treatments. It's a ticking time-bomb."