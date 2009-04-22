Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Doctors Fish Out More Than a Dozen Tiny Maggots From Man's Eye

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday April 10, @03:49PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the keep-your-mandibles-off-my-eyeballs dept.
/dev/random

Freeman writes:

https://arstechnica.com/science/2022/04/doctors-fish-out-more-than-a-dozen-tiny-maggots-from-mans-eye/

On Wednesday, doctors in France reported a rare case of tiny sheep bot fly larvae—aka maggots—infesting the outer surface of a man's eyeball.

The small, spiky larvae were seen slithering around the man's peeper, which explained the redness and itchiness he was experiencing. Doctors counted more than a dozen of the disturbing grub-like critters outside the eyeball and surrounding tissue. Doctors had no choice but to pluck the bloodsuckers out, one by one, using forceps. The doctors also prescribed topical antibiotic treatments in case they missed any bugs
[...]
Regarding the case in France, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, the man was lucky. The infestation was only external ophthalmomyiasis, meaning the larvae didn't get inside his eyeball.

Original Submission


«  Selective Breeding Sustainably Protects Honey Bees from Varroa Mite
Doctors Fish Out More Than a Dozen Tiny Maggots From Man's Eye | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 10, @04:42PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 10, @04:42PM (#1236018)

    Seriously? This is the kind of "news" posted here now?

(1)