Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Australian Energy Company Showcases 5G Drones for Electricity Grid Repair

posted by janrinok on Monday April 11, @12:19PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
News

upstart writes:

Endeavour Energy showcases 5G drones for electricity grid repair:

Endeavour Energy, together with Optus, Amazon Web Services, and Unleash live, has deployed its first 5G and AI-enabled drones to improve restoration times for unplanned electricity outages, particularly during natural disasters such as storms, floods, and bushfires.

As part of the first demonstration, Endeavour Energy flew the drones over physical electricity infrastructure located in Sydney's western suburb of St Marys. During the flyover, footage of damaged assets was streamed in real-time using 5G to Endeavour Energy's training ground in Hoxton Park.

With the demonstration a success, according to Optus, Endeavour Energy will now deploy the solution across infrastructure assets in Penrith and Blacktown, which would remove the need to use a large fleet of vehicles, helicopters, and technicians to physically identify and carry out remediation.

Original Submission


«  Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Awarded Prestigious Collier Trophy
Australian Energy Company Showcases 5G Drones for Electricity Grid Repair | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 11, @12:43PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 11, @12:43PM (#1236143)

    the AI will determine that rather than thanklessly fixing supply, it need only fly around reducing demand.

(1)