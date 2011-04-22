Researchers have investigated how to prevent knowledge and skills that were learned long ago and are rarely used from getting rusty. In many industrial plants, all processes are automated. In case of a malfunction, it is important that employees have the necessary skills at their fingertips.
[...] Typically, automation makes everyday work easier for industrial employees. However, when a system malfunctions, it is important that rarely used skills can be applied instantly. A team headed by Marina Klostermann has investigated how to prevent knowledge and skills that were learned long ago and are rarely used from getting rusty. In collaboration with the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training, the Work, Organizational and Business psychologists from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) headed by Professor Annette Kluge evaluated 58 studies.
They've derived tips for learning new skills and for interventions for retaining skills. Their study was published in the journal Safety on 28 March 2022.
Ruhr-Universität Bochum
This should be applicable to many industries where automation is increasing, including the software industry. What techniques would you use to ensure that accumulated knowledge and skills are not forgotten ??
Marina Klostermann, Stephanie Conein, Thomas Felkl, et al. Factors Influencing Attenuating Skill Decay in High-Risk Industries: A Scoping Review, Safety (DOI: 10.3390/safety8020022)
Anonymous Coward on Monday April 11, @06:15PM
Simply mandate that all workers are to know the procedures, and fire them whenever they fuck up. Replace with cheaper workers.
Works like a charm.
Anonymous Coward on Monday April 11, @06:20PM
Obviously this requires additional managers to oversee. And a new Leadership position to maintain intersectional synergy.
Anonymous Coward on Monday April 11, @06:33PM
Or are they assuming industrial employees don't know how to read operations manuals anymore? In that case, they could try storing the knowledge in an app.