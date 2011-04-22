Researchers have investigated how to prevent knowledge and skills that were learned long ago and are rarely used from getting rusty. In many industrial plants, all processes are automated. In case of a malfunction, it is important that employees have the necessary skills at their fingertips.

[...] Typically, automation makes everyday work easier for industrial employees. However, when a system malfunctions, it is important that rarely used skills can be applied instantly. A team headed by Marina Klostermann has investigated how to prevent knowledge and skills that were learned long ago and are rarely used from getting rusty. In collaboration with the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training, the Work, Organizational and Business psychologists from Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB) headed by Professor Annette Kluge evaluated 58 studies.

They've derived tips for learning new skills and for interventions for retaining skills. Their study was published in the journal Safety on 28 March 2022.