NASA has been preparing for a wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis I rocket, but have hit several issues causing delays, the most recent being a faulty helium gas check valve. They have now announced that a modified wet dress rehearsal will start with a call to stations on April 12. This rehearsal proceeds through as an actual launch activity that scrubs at the T-10 second point. The modified test will focus on filling the core stage with cryogenic propellant, but with minimal propellant operations on the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS). Following the test, the rocket will be returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building to replace the helium check valve as well as to assess the launch procedures.
NASA is streaming live video of the rocket and spacecraft on the Kennedy Newsroom YouTube channel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @12:33AM (4 children)
Artemis rocket is what?
"wet dress rehearsal" is what?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @12:41AM (1 child)
Artemis rocket = Senate Launch System (SLS)
"wet dress rehearsal" = they load propellant into the rocket, do a fake countdown, and declare it safe for humans to fly on
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @12:51AM
This rocket will never carry people. That honour is reserved for the Artemis II mission scheduled for 2024. That's why the Orion pod on top has no life support system and only has a dummy escape system. Because clearly we don't need to test those things until there is actually a crew on board. *facepalm*
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @12:44AM
It means they are going to practice launching without actually lighting the candle. "Wet" means they are loading real fuel instead of nitrogen, so there is risk of fire and/or explosion if they mess up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @12:54AM
For the first question: According to NASA.gov: Artemis is the first step in the next era of human exploration. Together with commercial and international partners, NASA will establish a sustainable presence on the Moon to prepare for missions to Mars.
For us taxpayers it is a gigantic hole in the ground that the government bulldozes money into to pay off congress critters in the various districts that manufacture parts for the rocket.
For your second question.. A "wet dress rehearsal" is where NASA runs the rocket through a countdown sequence that includes the loading of propellants to refine procedures and find any problems in the process before an actual launch.
For us taxpayers it's when they pour liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen into the hole mentioned above and ignite it.
You're welcome. :-)