Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Astronomers Capture Surprising Changes in Neptune's Temperatures

posted by hubie on Tuesday April 12, @02:35AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the the-seasons-come-the-seasons-go dept.
News

upstart writes:

Astronomers capture surprising changes in Neptune's temperatures:

An international team of astronomers have used ground-based telescopes, including the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT), to track Neptune's atmospheric temperatures over a 17-year period. They found a surprising drop in Neptune's global temperatures followed by a dramatic warming at its south pole.

[...] Like Earth, Neptune experiences seasons as it orbits the Sun. However, a Neptune season lasts around 40 years, with one Neptune year lasting 165 Earth years. It has been summertime in Neptune's southern hemisphere since 2005, and the astronomers were eager to see how temperatures were changing following the southern summer solstice.

Astronomers looked at nearly 100 thermal-infrared images of Neptune, captured over a 17-year period, to piece together overall trends in the planet's temperature in greater detail than ever before.

[...] Because Neptune's temperature variations were so unexpected, the astronomers do not know yet what could have caused them. They could be due to changes in Neptune's stratospheric chemistry, or random weather patterns, or even the solar cycle. More observations will be needed over the coming years to explore the reasons for these fluctuations. Future ground-based telescopes like ESO's Extremely Large Telescope (ELT) could observe temperature changes like these in greater detail, while the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope will provide unprecedented new maps of the chemistry and temperature in Neptune's atmosphere.

Journal Reference:
Michael T. Roman, et.al., Subseasonal Variation in Neptune's Mid-infrared Emission - IOPscience, The Planetary Science Journal (DOI: 10.3847/PSJ/ac5aa4)

Original Submission


«  Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal Now Scheduled to Begin April 12
Astronomers Capture Surprising Changes in Neptune's Temperatures | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @03:14AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @03:14AM (#1236292)

    Robot Santa needs to be held accountable

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday April 12, @03:19AM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Tuesday April 12, @03:19AM (#1236293) Homepage Journal

    Oh yeah, the sun's a globe too, right?

    --
    Biden approval rating falling below 30%!

    • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @03:40AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 12, @03:40AM (#1236295)

      It amazes me how much of an idiot you are.

(1)