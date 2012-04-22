Hours after announcing it would convert over 1,000 temporary and contract QA employees to full time and provide a minimum pay of $20 per hour, Activision Blizzard is stating that Raven Software QA workers will not be part of that deal. According to a report from Bloomberg, the QA testers at Raven Software who recently organized as the Game Workers Alliance will not be able to take advantage of the new pay minimum — something Activision Blizzard failed to mention upfront when it sent the initial news to media outlets. Excluding organizing employees from company-wide benefits seems to be Activision Blizzard's latest move against the burgeoning labor movement going on at the company.

[...] In addition to that statement, Activision Blizzard also provided The Verge with a copy of the email that Brian Raffel, Raven Software studio head, sent out to employees.

[...] The email seems expertly crafted to have a chilling effect on the Game Workers Alliance's continued efforts to establish the company's first union. Phrasing like "through direct dialogue with each other, we improved pay, expanded benefits, and provided professional opportunities" sends the message that organizers' union activities have prevented them from enjoying the benefits the company is extending to others.