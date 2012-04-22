Qualcomm completes Arriver acquisition to bulk up software prowess in ADAS, self-driving vehicles:

Qualcomm wrapped up its acquisition of Veoneer's advanced driver assistance/self driving vehicle software arm on Monday, highlighting the San Diego company's bid to become a key technology supplier to automakers as it diversifies beyond smartphones.

Financial details regarding the complex transaction were not available. Qualcomm plans to discuss the terms during its quarterly earnings conference call later this month.

But the acquisition of Veoneer's Arriver software division positions Qualcomm to compete head-to-head against industry leader Mobileye in the camera-based autonomous driving and vehicle safety technologies market.

[...] Qualcomm already is a significant silicon supplier to automakers, with sales topping $1 billion last year. The company has a $13 billion backlog of pending orders.

This pipeline, however, is centered on technologies that provide 4G/5G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, navigation and entertainment, vehicle diagnostics and digital dashboards.

Recently, Qualcomm added Snapdragon Ride to its automotive product line-up. It delivers Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and limited self-driving features.

To date, Snapdragon Ride customers include General Motors, BMW, Ferrari and Renault. Arriver was a Qualcomm partner before the acquisition.

With this deal, Qualcomm isn't aiming to deliver full-fledged driverless capabilities known as Level 4/Level 5 autonomy—at least not yet.

Instead, it is targeting Level 2+ and Level 3 autonomy. That means motorists remain behind the wheel but gain ADAS safety features and limited self-driving functionality.