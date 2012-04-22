[...] Voulgaris and his co-authors based their new analysis on a 223-month cycle called a Saros, represented by a spiral inset on the back of the device. The cycle covers the time it takes for the Sun, Moon, and Earth to return to their same positions and includes associated solar and lunar eclipses. Given our current knowledge about how the device likely functioned, as well as the inscriptions, the team believed the start date would coincide with an annular solar eclipse.

In such an event, the Sun and Moon are precisely aligned with Earth, such that the Moon appears smaller and only covers the Sun's center, leaving the Sun's visible outer edges to form a "ring of fire." An annular eclipse in which the Moon was at the furthest point from Earth in its orbit (the apogee) would have been of particularly long duration. So Voulgaris and his cohorts searched NASA's database to find all the examples of such events falling within the time period the Antikythera mechanism was likely built.

Only the Saros series 58 included long annular eclipses. The longest occurred on December 23, 178 BCE. "Usually, in order to perform time calculations, it is more common to select a date from the recent past than one in the future, especially during ancient times, when time calculations and predictions for a large time span were more uncertain and doubtful than today," the authors wrote. "This fact could also be the most probable reason for the construction of the Antikythera mechanism in that era."

As further evidence, Voulgaris et al. cite several other culturally significant astronomical events that would have occurred around the same time. One is the annual winter solstice, helpfully engraved on the front top left of the mechanism. Voulgaris et al. believe that's a strong indication that the solstice was involved in the calibration. Another is the religious festival Isia, marking the assassination of Osiris and tied to lunar and solar eclipses. There would have been a visible solar eclipse at sunrise on December 22, 178 BCE, per the authors, a rare occurrence and hence likely to hold significance for priests of that period.

"This is a very specific and unique date," Voulgaris said. "In one day, there occurred too many astronomical events for it to be coincidence. This date was a new moon, the new moon was at apogee, there was a solar eclipse, the Sun entered into the constellation Capricorn, it was the winter solstice."