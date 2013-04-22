from the I-never-cared-but-now-I'm-scared dept.
The Senate bill that has Big Tech scared:
If you want to know how worried an industry is about a piece of pending legislation, a decent metric is how apocalyptic its predictions are about what the bill would do. By that standard, Big Tech is deeply troubled by the American Innovation and Choice Online Act.
The infelicitously named bill is designed to prevent dominant online platforms—like Apple and Facebook and, especially, Google and Amazon—from giving themselves an advantage over other businesses that must go through them to reach customers. As one of two antitrust bills voted out of committee by a strong bipartisan vote (the other would regulate app stores), it may be this Congress' best, even only, shot to stop the biggest tech companies from abusing their gatekeeper status.
But according to the tech giants and their lobbyists and front groups, the bill, which was introduced by Amy Klobuchar and Chuck Grassley, respectively the top Democrat and Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, would be a disaster for the American consumer. In an ongoing publicity push against it, they have claimed that it would ruin Google search results, bar Apple from offering useful features on iPhones, force Facebook to stop moderating content, and even outlaw Amazon Prime. It's all pretty alarming. Is any of it true?
The legislation's central idea is that a company that controls a marketplace shouldn't be able to set special rules for itself within that marketplace, because competitors who object don't have any realistic place to go. [...]
Beyond that, it's difficult to say precisely what the law would do, because it leaves quite a bit unspecified. Like many federal statutes, it directs an administrative agency—in this case, the Federal Trade Commission—to turn broad provisions into concrete rules. And it gives the FTC, the Department of Justice, and state attorneys general the power to sue companies for violating those rules. [...]
This leaves plenty of uncertainty around how exactly the law would play out. Into that zone of uncertainty, the tech companies have poured dire warnings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 13, @05:27PM
If the problem is market dominance then it's not an industry-specific problem, and then congress should amend the antitrust laws to allow for break-ups mandated on the basis of dominance alone. If the problem is gatekeeping, why is that a problem in the absence of dominance? If it isn't a problem in the absence of dominance, then we return to the solution to dominance.
Making this about the tech industry specifically proves that it's a politically-driven bandaid to someone's pet boo-boo, not an actual solution to the nature of markets. But that would involve scrutiny to all sorts of pet comapnies - basically, they should rename this the Congressional Tech Squeeze Play Bill.