Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Dead Sunspot Explosion Spits Plasma Toward Earth

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday April 14, @08:02AM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the protons-want-to-be-free! dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Dead Sunspot Explosion Spits Plasma Toward Earth:

The Sun just hurled debris from a dead sunspot toward Earth, and the superheated material is supposed to arrive at our planet on Thursday (don't worry—you won't feel it).

On Monday, an old and dying sunspot dubbed AR2987 exploded, sending a mass ejection of material from the Sun into space, Space Weather reported. That material may cause a geomagnetic storm when it reaches Earth.

[...] The CME1 is expected to reach Earth on April 14, according to predictions made by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The impact with Earth's atmosphere could trigger a G-2 geomagnetic storm. Storms are rated from G-1 to G-5, so a G-2 level storm is considered fairly moderate. The geomagnetic storm could potentially cause some minor disruptions to power grids or orbiting satellites, in addition to auroras that may be visible at lower latitudes than usual.

1Coronal Mass Ejection

Original Submission


«  Etsy Sellers Launch a Week-Long Strike
Dead Sunspot Explosion Spits Plasma Toward Earth | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.