Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 17 submissions in the queue.

Vivo Announces its First Folding Phone, the X Fold

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday April 14, @01:37PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
Mobile

upstart writes:

Vivo announces its first folding phone:

Vivo has announced the X Fold, its first folding phone. The X Fold takes a similar approach to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and its competitors, with a large 8.03-inch folding screen on the inside for tablet-style use and a more conventional phone-sized screen — in this case, 6.53 inches — on the outside.

[...] Beyond its folding capabilities, the Vivo X Fold sports recognizably flagship specs. It's powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged at 50W wirelessly or at 66W using a cable. Both its screens support up to a 120Hz refresh rate and have ultrasonic fingerprint scanners built into them.

What are your thoughts on folding phones? Will the extra screen space be useful, are they an opportunity for planned obsolescence or will it just be another fad?

Original Submission


«  From CODA to Hawkeye, the Surge of Sign Languages on Screen is a Sign of Better Things to Come
Vivo Announces its First Folding Phone, the X Fold | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 14, @01:58PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 14, @01:58PM (#1236900)

    What I need is a "small" Android phone, with a 4-5" screen. Current phones are too big.

(1)