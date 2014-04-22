Vivo has announced the X Fold, its first folding phone. The X Fold takes a similar approach to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and its competitors, with a large 8.03-inch folding screen on the inside for tablet-style use and a more conventional phone-sized screen — in this case, 6.53 inches — on the outside.

[...] Beyond its folding capabilities, the Vivo X Fold sports recognizably flagship specs. It's powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged at 50W wirelessly or at 66W using a cable. Both its screens support up to a 120Hz refresh rate and have ultrasonic fingerprint scanners built into them.