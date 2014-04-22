Vivo announces its first folding phone:
Vivo has announced the X Fold, its first folding phone. The X Fold takes a similar approach to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series and its competitors, with a large 8.03-inch folding screen on the inside for tablet-style use and a more conventional phone-sized screen — in this case, 6.53 inches — on the outside.
[...] Beyond its folding capabilities, the Vivo X Fold sports recognizably flagship specs. It's powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and has a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged at 50W wirelessly or at 66W using a cable. Both its screens support up to a 120Hz refresh rate and have ultrasonic fingerprint scanners built into them.
What are your thoughts on folding phones? Will the extra screen space be useful, are they an opportunity for planned obsolescence or will it just be another fad?
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday April 14, @01:58PM
What I need is a "small" Android phone, with a 4-5" screen. Current phones are too big.