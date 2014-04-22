Google plans to invest $9.5 billion in US offices and data centers this year, the company said Wednesday. That's an increase from $7 billion spent on real estate in 2021.

The planned spending comes as the company begins to roll out its hybrid work strategy, which will allow many employees to work remotely part of the week.

"It might seem counterintuitive to step up our investment in physical offices even as we embrace more flexibility in how we work," said Sundar Pichai, Google and Alphabet CEO, in a blog post. "Yet we believe it's more important than ever to invest in our campuses and that doing so will make for better products, a greater quality of life for our employees, and stronger communities."

Google highlighted investments in offices across the country, including the opening of new premises in Atlanta and ongoing construction of an office in Austin, with work also under way on existing offices in New York, as well as campuses in Boulder, CO., Cambridge, MA., Pittsburgh, and Seattle. The company also expects to create 12,000 additional jobs this year.