from the security-of-ignorance dept.
US warns of govt hackers targeting industrial control systems:
A joint cybersecurity advisory issued by CISA, NSA, FBI, and the Department of Energy (DOE) warns of government-backed hacking groups being able to hijack multiple industrial devices using a new ICS-focused malware toolkit.
The federal agencies said the threat actors could use custom-built modular malware to scan for, compromise, and take control of industrial control system (ICS) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) devices.
"The APT actors' tools have a modular architecture and enable cyber actors to conduct highly automated exploits against targeted devices. Modules interact with targeted devices, enabling operations by lower-skilled cyber actors to emulate higher-skilled actor capabilities," the joint advisory reads.
"The APT actors can leverage the modules to scan for targeted devices, conduct reconnaissance on device details, upload malicious configuration/code to the targeted device, back up or restore device contents, and modify device parameters."
ICS/SCADA devices at risk of being compromised and hijacked include:
- Schneider Electric MODICON and MODICON Nano programmable logic controllers (PLCs)
- Omron Sysmac NJ and NX PLCs, and
- Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture (OPC UA) servers
DOE, CISA, NSA, and the FBI also found that state-sponsored hackers also have malware that leverages CVE-2020-15368 exploits to target Windows systems with ASRock motherboards to execute malicious code and move laterally to and disrupt IT or OT environments.
The federal agencies recommend network defenders start taking measures to protect their industrial networks from attacks using these new capabilities and malicious tools.
They advise enforcing multifactor authentication (MFA) for remote access to ICS networks, changing default passwords to ICS/SCADA devices and systems, rotating passwords, and using OT monitoring solutions to detect malicious indicators and behaviors.
Additional mitigation measures can be found within today's advisory, with more information provided by CISA and the Department of Defense on blocking attacks targeting OT systems [PDF], layer network security via segmentation, and reducing exposure across industrial systems.
"APT actors are targeting certain ICS/SCADA devices and could gain full system access if undetected," the NSA said.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @02:30PM
What goes around comes around... it's called karma, baby.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 15, @03:33PM
I mean, no brainer right!
(Score: 2) by MIRV888 on Friday April 15, @03:58PM
Being able to destroy industrial equipment remotely and at the time of your choosing can be catastrophic to large industrial operations (Ala uranium centrifuges).
Definitely not good.