AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Review: 3D V-Cache Powers a New Gaming Champion
On average at 1080p, the 5800X3D is ~9% faster than the 12900K, which costs 30% more, and ~7% faster than the Core i9-12900KS, which costs a whopping 64% more. That means the Ryzen 7 58000X3D is now both the fastest gaming chip in our test suite and a better value for gaming specifically than the Core i9 models.
Overclocking either of Intel's Core i9 models requires a beefy cooler and robust motherboard. However, despite its much tamer overall power requirements, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still ~3% faster than the overclocked 12900K in our cumulative measurement.
[...] AMD's marketing claim is that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is, on average, 15% faster than the Ryzen 9 5900X. The 3D V-Cache doesn't improve performance in all games, so this will vary, but we recorded a 21% increase over the 5900X at 1080p in our test suite, which is incredibly impressive.
The 5800X3D and the 5800X are built from the same basic design, but the X3D model has a 200 MHz lower boost and 400 MHz lower base clock than the 5800X. Despite that limitation, we recorded a massive 28% gain over the 5800X at 1080p, which is impressive. However, overclocking the 5800X3D's [DDR4] memory yielded an average performance increase of only about 1%, which isn't too meaningful.
[...] These results clearly show that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is a chip designed specifically for gaming, not for leading-edge performance in application workloads. We've highlighted the 5800X3D beating the 12900K in gaming, but we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that the 12900K is 29% faster in single-threaded work and 62% faster in threaded applications. That chasm grows even larger with the Core i9-12900KS.
The Ryzen 7 5800X3D's CPU cores have access to 96 MiB of L3 cache instead of the 32 MiB of the Ryzen 7 5800X, and this is exactly what some games needed to see a performance boost.
For some people, this will be a "sidegrade". The 12-core Ryzen 9 5900X's price has collapsed to as low as $380, lower than the 5800X3D's $450 MSRP. This CPU is focused on gaming performance at the expense of application performance, due to the lower core count than the 5900X/5950X and lower clock speeds than the regular 5800X, unless an application can take advantage of the tripling of L3 cache.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU could be in short supply when it launches:
AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D, the new 3D V-cache processor revealed at CES, may only be produced in small numbers when it lands in early 2022 – and the chip may remain thin on the ground until the second half of the year rolls around, going by the latest from the rumor mill.
This comes from DigiTimes (via PC Gamer), which reports that TSMC, which is making the 5800X3D, is only expected to kick off with 'small-volume production' of the processor, according to the usual industry sources in the know. However, the report also makes clear that production could ramp up considerably when TSMC's new packaging plant in Chunan (Taiwan) goes live later in the year (supposedly in the second half of 2022).
So, while everyone is (rightly) cautious about the potential amount of stock when it comes to many new PC components at launch, it appears that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D could be particularly shaky to begin with – perhaps for the first few months of the CPU being on shelves (or not, as the case may be).
At least if this report is correct, anyway; and note we certainly must be cautious on that score, as DigiTimes isn't always the most reliable media outlet.
[...] We know that component shortages are making life difficult for AMD (and everyone else) anyway, certainly for the first half of this year, and as PC Gamer points out, the company has to prioritize enterprise chips (Epyc) to a large extent at the high-end as these are big profit spinners.
AMD has announced the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is an 8-core 5800X Zen 3 desktop CPU with additional "3D V-Cache" (96 MiB total L3 cache) and slightly lower clock speeds (and no ability to overclock by manually adjusting frequency or voltage). The CPU will launch on April 20 at an MSRP of $449. Previously released Zen 3 CPUs have gotten price cuts in recent months.
AMD also announced official support for Ryzen 5000 CPUs on older motherboards, provided that they receive a BIOS update:
[In] a move as equally unexpected as launching new Zen 2 SKUs in 2022, AMD is also finally relenting on enabling official support for Ryzen 5000 processors on AMD's older 300 series chipsets. Though the company has long declined to support the newest Zen 3 chips on these older chipsets, almost a year and a half later AMD is finally changing their tune, and will be releasing (and supporting) the necessary code to motherboard manufacturers to add support for the chips in new BIOSes. To that end, Ryzen 5000 support should start appearing in beta BIOSes in April and May.
AMD claims that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D will be 15% faster at gaming on average than the Ryzen 9 5900X:
In either case, AMD has decided to go after the gaming market with their beefy 8-core CPU. As detailed by the company back at CES 2022 and reiterated in today's announcement, AMD has found that the chip is 15% faster at gaming than their Ryzen 9 5900X. As our own Dr. Ian Cutress noted at the time: "The extra cache is meant to help with communications with discrete graphics cards, offering additional performance above the regular R7 5800X. Productivity workloads are less likely to be affected, and for those users the regular Ryzen CPUs are expected to be better."
In addition to the 5800X3D, AMD announced 6 "new" CPUs ranging from $100 to $300 in order to combat Intel's Alder Lake desktop CPU lineup.
Ryzen 7 5700X ($299): 8-core Zen 3, 32 MiB L3 cache
Ryzen 5 5600 ($199): 6-core Zen 3, 32 MiB L3 cache
Ryzen 5 5500 ($159): 6-core Zen 3, 16 MiB L3 cache (may be a Cezanne APU with graphics disabled)
Ryzen 5 4600G ($154): 6-core Zen 2, Vega 7 graphics, 8 MiB L3 cache (this was previously an OEM-only Renoir APU)
Ryzen 5 4500 ($129): 6-core Zen 2, 8 MiB L3 cache
Ryzen 3 4100 ($99): 4-core Zen 2, 4 MiB L3 cache