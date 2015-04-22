Mass storage has come a long way since the introduction of the personal computer. [Tech Time Traveller] has an interesting video about the dawn of PC hard drives focusing on a company called MiniScribe. After a promising start, they lost an IBM contract and fell on hard times.

We'd heard of MiniScribe, but a lot of companies from those days came and went. What we didn't remember is that once it was taken over by a turnaround firm, pressure to perform caused the company's executives to do some creative bookkeeping which finally came back to haunt them.

Apparently, the company was faking inventory to the tune of $15 million because executives feared for their jobs if profits weren't forthcoming. Once they discovered the incorrect inventory, they not only set out to alter the company's records to match it, but they also broke into an outside auditing firm's records to change things there, too.