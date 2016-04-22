from the don't-connect-them-to-anything dept.
Historically, "smart" TVs aren't always particularly smart. They've routinely been shown to have lax security and privacy standards. They also routinely feature embedded OS systems that don't age well, aren't always well designed, don't perform particularly well over time, are slathered with ads, and are usually worse than most third-party game streaming devices or video game consoles.
Yet when if you go shopping for "dumb" televisions — as in just a high quality display with a bunch of HDMI ports and not much else, you're usually going to be out of luck. There are options, but guides on this front will usually shovel you toward computer monitors (too pricey at large sizes), or business-class displays (ditto).
[...] Of course it's challenging because TV manufacturers now make more money collecting and monetizing your personal data than they do selling the actual hardware. Last year Vizio noted it made $38.4 million in one quarter just from tracking and monetizing consumer viewing and usage data. It made $48.2 million on hardware (which also includes soundbars, and other products) in that same period.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @02:12AM (1 child)
Just plug your computer of choice into one of the HDMI ports. If you still care about privacy, look for a smaht TV without a microphone.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @03:14AM
HDMI can carry network now.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @02:13AM
and plug in a $30 USB TV Tuner into an old laptop running Kaffeine connected via HDMI if you need terrestrial broadcasts.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by RedGreen on Sunday April 17, @02:13AM (4 children)
says you have to connect them to the internet for their spying functions. My supposed "smart" TV just sits there not connected in any way to the internet via the Wifi or Ethernet port and simply functions as a monitor with its three HDMI ports connected to the machines I want them connected to. A simple switching of the input source via the remote gives me the connection to the machine I need displayed on the TV at the time. Shockingly enough it all just works fine this way.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @02:27AM (1 child)
How confident are you that your smart TV isn't looking for unsecured networks to connect to in the background? It's pretty commonplace for spyware to try to hard code DNS servers to use or to send to IP addresses to try to get around stuff. And you have cable companies and Amazon and others who want to run an open net on your router for extending the network to the "neighborhood," so that network might also be set up in your area already. This issue isn't just for TVs, but also fridges, washers, etc. There indeed should be laws to make this stuff illegal, and certainly NOT opt-out.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday April 17, @02:53AM
I've wondered the same thing. Perhaps you can give the TV a static IP address- one which won't route on a local network?
Or maybe open it up and look for a WiFi antenna and snippy snippy. To be clear, it's likely a dielectric resonator antenna soldered onto a board, but still quite removable.
Or you could set up a dummy WiFi router- one not connected to the 'net. Then your real router (gateway) turn off SSID broadcast, disable any guest access, and maybe if possible block all but a few allowable MAC addresses?
My solution: keep older TVs.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Sunday April 17, @02:37AM (1 child)
No law, but do be ready for TVs that outright refuse to function without an internet connection.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @03:08AM
For your convenience.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday April 17, @02:19AM
Don't forget story commentators. You forgot to throw yourself into the mix.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 17, @02:27AM (3 children)
Our living room TV is space constrained to a 42" screen - that's not too unreasonably priced for a computer monitor like the Viewsonic we replaced our 2008 vintage 42" TV with when it died of lightning exposure in 2019. O.K. - the Viewsonic was more than similar quality "smart" TVs at the time, but it was less than the 2008 TV (not even considering inflation) and when you consider that "smart" TVs are probably subsidized by the apps they default install - like a Kindle Fire tablet - you're getting what you're not paying for: advertising built into your screen.
We have another room with a 55" monitor, I see current prices run around $1400 - and that's a chunk of change, but again: what's your perspective? Are you comparing with 55" non-advertising sponsored screens of the past which would easily have cost $2000 and up? Or, are you comparing it with a system built to push subscription based content into your home which will easily drain a few hundred dollars a year from your family - if not in actual spending, then in attention-time stolen from you with advertising?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Sunday April 17, @02:32AM (2 children)
Now that you mention the Fire tablet, are these Smart TVs running a version of Android, and if so ... could they be rooted and converted to stock (or other) Android? If that's the case, you could just connect them to Wi-Fi only when you prefer, without having to take a soldering iron to the circuit board.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday April 17, @02:42AM (1 child)
I dinked around with a Fire tablet for an hour or so once with the thought to "root" it, and came to the conclusion that my time is more valuable to me doing other things than learning how to circumvent their revenue generation games.
I'm sure, with sufficient effort and probably not much or any physical modification to the products, you could probably software-mod your way out of all the smart-TV features - but that's going to require hours of reverse-engineering and/or research which, ultimately, could be spent enjoying things in life other than "beating the system." Now, if your whole reason for living is to "stick it to the man" then smart TVs are one outlet for that energy, but for a few hundred bucks once every 5-10 years, you can also just buy a dumb monitor if that's what you want and be completely free of smart TV frustrations.
As others have pointed out: it's not hard to starve them of internet connectivity, and that's another approach. I prefer to just have a simple monitor that's not going to complain to me periodically that it "needs" to phone home.
(Score: 3, Informative) by krishnoid on Sunday April 17, @03:06AM
Whoops, I was just thinking of seeing if someone on xda-developers had found which TVs can be rooted/reloaded this way. I also suppose buying a used business-class display from a company that's scrapping/upgrading/going into bankruptcy is also an possibility.