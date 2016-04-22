Early LED devices were a drain on batteries, and HP engineers came up with a clever solution. In a complex orchestra of multiplexed switches, they steered current through inductors and LED segments, storing energy temporarily and eliminating the need for inefficient dropping resistors. But even more complicated is the serial processor architecture of the calculator. The first microprocessors were not available when HP started this design, so the entire processor was done at the gate level. Everything operates on 56-bit registers which are constantly circulating around in circular shift registers.

[...] This is an incredibly researched and thoroughly documented project. [Rob] has made the design open source and is sharing it on the project's GitLab repository. [Rob]'s slides for Remoticon are not only a great overview of the project, but have some good references included.