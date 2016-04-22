https://mark.engineer/2022/04/calculating-pi-digits-on-first-intel-microprocessor-intel-4004/
One day I thought about the performance gap between the first Intel processor and modern machines. Of course, we can try to do some estimations empirically – we know clock rate and how the pipeline is organized and what features intel 4004 CPU has (but it would not be standard FLOPS, because there was no embedded support for float numbers yet). But there are few details: architecture bit width (only 4 bits in comparison with modern 64 bits!), very limited instruction set (it's missing even basic logical operators like AND or XOR) and peripheral limitations (ROM/RAM accesses).
So I decided to research the subject in practice. After some thinking, I chose π number calculation as a benchmark. After all, even ENIAC did that (in 1949) and achieved a new record for the amount of calculated digits.
Usually, we chose hardware, based on our goals. But in that case, we need to choose an algorithm, based on restrictions that come with intel 4004. So what do we have?
CPU is very basic and its instruction set has very few ALU operations – addition/subtraction of 4-bit operands, inversion (NOT operator), rotation left/right. And ... that's all, folks. No multiplications, division or any other logical operators.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 18, @04:59AM
It is now so easy:
Newton would shake his head in disbelief.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 18, @05:05AM (1 child)
I have to say, as someone with a much longer historical perspective, that all this nostalgia for computing only a few decades ago really puzzles me. Is it that the basics are no longer taught? So that any sufficiently advanced tech not only appears to be magic, but to the current lot, is? Or, do all the aging nerds on SoylentNews long for the days that they could program a breadboard, or get a cursor to move on a monitor, albeit, a printer monitor? I would seriously like to know who pushes this area of interest. I know Ncommander has done some of this. Anyone else on the staff, that are seriously retro enamoured?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 18, @05:08AM
Oh, forgot to say, this is me.