Changing Vegetation a Key Driver of Global Temperatures Over Last 10,000 Years:
Alexander Thompson, a postdoctoral research associate in earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences, updated simulations from an important climate model to reflect the role of changing vegetation as a key driver of global temperatures over the last 10,000 years.
Thompson had long been troubled by a problem with models of Earth's atmospheric temperatures since the last ice age. Too many of these simulations showed temperatures warming consistently over time.
But climate proxy records tell a different story. Many of those sources indicate a marked peak in global temperatures that occurred between 6,000 and 9,000 years ago.
Thompson had a hunch that the models could be overlooking the role of changes in vegetation in favor of impacts from atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations or ice cover.
"Pollen records suggest a large expansion of vegetation during that time," Thompson said.
"But previous models only show a limited amount of vegetation growth," he said. "So, even though some of these other simulations have included dynamic vegetation, it wasn't nearly enough of a vegetation shift to account for what the pollen records suggest."
In reality, the changes to vegetative cover were significant.
Early in the Holocene, the current geological epoch, the Sahara Desert in Africa grew greener than today — it was more of a grassland. Other Northern Hemisphere vegetation including the coniferous and deciduous forests in the mid-latitudes and the Arctic also thrived.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Monday April 18, @12:10PM
1. Climatologists have come up with multiple models of global average temperature over the last 10,000 years using a variety of lines of evidence (ice cores, algae, sea level, vegetation, etc). While it is true that there was a slight peak around the time that this summary describes, what's going on now is a far bigger and far faster change than what happened then.
2. The models climatologists are using absolutely take into account vegetation levels. That's one of the reasons they've been sounding the alarm, because human civilization has very intentionally removed a lot of the most CO2-reducing vegetation, e.g. Brazil's recent efforts to deforest areas of the Amazon for industrial reasons.
So a reading of this that sure seems intended, namely "don't worry about anthropogenic climate change, we just need to plant trees and everything will be fine" is not justified.
The inverse of "I told you so" is "Nobody could have predicted"