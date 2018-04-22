Apple store workers at Grand Central Terminal start collecting signatures to form a union:
Retail Apple employees at a New York City store in Grand Central Terminal have started collecting signatures to form a union, according to a report from The Washington Post.
The organizers, who go by Fruit Stand Workers United, announced in an update on its website that they voted to affiliate themselves with the Workers United labor union on February 21st, 2022. Workers United is the same group backing recent unionization efforts at Starbucks stores across the country.
As noted by The Post, organizers at the Grand Central location are currently handing out signature cards so employees can express interest in forming a union. If at least 30 percent of workers sign off on it, organizers can file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to hold a union election. So far, there hasn't been an Apple store that has successfully formed a union.
"Grand Central is an extraordinary store with unique working conditions that make a union necessary to ensure our team has the best possible standards of living in what have proven to be extraordinary times," the organizers' website reads, citing inflation rates and pandemic-related store closures.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 18, @04:10PM
Let them form a union, pay them more and then pass the costs on to consumers. Apple fanbois will be happy knowing that they're paying more *and* doing their part to eliminate hipster poverty.
(Score: 1, Troll) by DannyB on Monday April 18, @04:36PM
Collecting signatures to form a union is the wrong way to form a union.
Using an iPhone app that is approved for distribution in the Apple store is the right way to form a union.
Physician, heal thyself! Shoe salesman, heel thyself!
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday April 18, @04:40PM
This is the moment in which those employees learn what it really means to live in the walled garden. Their phones stop working. Their computers stop working. Their cloud accounts stop working. Their digital selves, which are their focus and identities, are suddenly gone.
Many Marxists and their opponents, freedom minded people, will be minted by this.
(Score: 1, Troll) by DannyB on Monday April 18, @04:46PM
It is as if millions of Retail Apple employees at NY Grand Central Terminal screamed out in terror and were suddenly silenced.
Ah, there it is. The Google Play Store. You've never seen a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
