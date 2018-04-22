from the I've-got-dreams-dreams-to-remember dept.
China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond:
The return to Earth of three astronauts on Saturday after six months at China's new space station marks a landmark step in the country's space ambitions, ending its longest crewed mission ever.
The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of eventually sending humans to the Moon.
[...] Besides a space station, China is also planning to build a base on the Moon, and the country's National Space Administration said it aims to launch a crewed lunar mission by 2029.
To put their plans into perspective, it is helpful to see where they've come to date.
[...] Soon after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik in 1957, Chairman Mao Zedong pronounced: "We too will make satellites."
It took more than a decade, but in 1970, China launched its first satellite on a Long March rocket.
Human spaceflight took decades longer, with Yang Liwei becoming the first Chinese "taikonaut" in 2003.
The Chinese made significant progress through the 2010s. The launched their first space station, the Tiangong-1 lab, in 2011, and Wang Yaping, the second Chinese woman in space taught a video class to children from the space module. They launched the "Jade Rabbit" lunar rover in 2013, and the Chang'e-4 rover landed on the far side of the Moon. Since then they've returned rock samples from the Moon, and landed a rover on Mars.
Their current space station is planned for a total of 11 modules and is expected to be in low Earth orbit for at least 10 years.