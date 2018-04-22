from the try-try-again dept.
NASA to roll back its mega rocket after failing to complete countdown test
After three attempts to complete a critical fueling test of the Space Launch System rocket, NASA has decided to take a break.
On Saturday night the space agency announced plans to roll the large SLS rocket from the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center to the Vehicle Assembly Building in the coming days. This marks a notable step back for the program, which has tried since April 1 to complete a "wet dress rehearsal" test, during which the rocket is fueled and brought to within 10 seconds of launch.
The decision comes after three tries during the last two weeks. Each fueling attempt was scuttled by one or more technical issues with the rocket, its mobile launch tower, or ground systems that supply propellants and gases. During the most recent attempt, on Thursday April 14, NASA succeeded in loading 49 percent of the core-stage liquid oxygen fuel tank and 5 percent of the liquid hydrogen tank.
While this represents progress, it did not include the most dynamic portion of the test, during which the rocket is fully fueled and pressurized; and it, the ground systems, and computer systems are put into a terminal countdown when every variable is closely monitored. NASA had hoped to complete this wet dress rehearsal test to work out the kinks in the complicated launch system so that, when the rocket is rolled out later this year for its actual launch, the countdown will proceed fairly smoothly.
Also at Spaceflight Now.
Previously: Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal Now Scheduled to Begin April 12
NASA has been preparing for a wet dress rehearsal for the Artemis I rocket, but have hit several issues causing delays, the most recent being a faulty helium gas check valve. They have now announced that a modified wet dress rehearsal will start with a call to stations on April 12. This rehearsal proceeds through as an actual launch activity that scrubs at the T-10 second point. The modified test will focus on filling the core stage with cryogenic propellant, but with minimal propellant operations on the interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS). Following the test, the rocket will be returned to the Vehicle Assembly Building to replace the helium check valve as well as to assess the launch procedures.
NASA is streaming live video of the rocket and spacecraft on the Kennedy Newsroom YouTube channel.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @02:01AM
to rag on SLS, and rightfully so.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @02:06AM (1 child)
If the faa would stop fucking around, maybe elon wouldn't get distracted by buying twitter.
At this point it almost feels like someone is throwing spanners in gears so sls can do something interesting before starship.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Tuesday April 19, @02:20AM
I wouldn't worry too much. SLS is likely to have their own oversupply of spanners for a long time. Which isn't surprising, when one stacks a bunch of pork barrels on top of each other and calls it a rocket...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday April 19, @02:23AM
Smooth NASA countdown?
Cheerful pessimists,
crash landing,
eloquent silence,
genuine imitation,
military intelligence.
Україна не входить до складу Росії.