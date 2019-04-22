from the everbody's-working-for-the-weekend dept.
California eyes four-day workweek for larger firms:
A four-day workweek could be mandated for some California employees should a proposed bill be passed by the state's legislature.
The bill, introduced by two Assembly members, Cristina Garcia (D-Dist.58) and Evan Low (D-Dist. 28), would amend existing legislation in the state and reduce the typical workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours.
Work in excess of 32 hours would be paid at a rate of at least one-and-a-half regular pay, and, most significantly, the Assembly Bill 2932 would require employers to pay employees the same amount for 32 hours as they would for 40. This would enable staff to work the equivalent of four eight-hour days, rather than five.
The change would apply to businesses with more than 500 workers, with certain exemptions, including having a collective bargaining agreement with a union.
Similar rules have been proposed at the federal level by US Rep. Mark Takano, (D-CA.), who last year proposed legislation that would also shorten the workweek from 40 to 32 hours.
"After two years of being in the pandemic, we've had over 47 million employees leave their job looking for better opportunities," Garcia said in an interview with CBS News. "They're sending a clear message they want a better work-life balance — they want better emotional and mental health, and this is part of that discussion."
The California Chamber of Commerce opposes the new measure on the grounds that it imposes "a tremendous cost on employers and includes provisions that are impossible to comply with," exposing businesses to litigation under the Private Attorneys General Act. The bill would also "discourage job growth in the state and likely reduce opportunities for workers," said Ashley Hoffman, policy advocate at the California Chamber of Commerce, in a letter to Low.
(Score: 0, Flamebait) by khallow on Tuesday April 19, @04:21AM (1 child)
I bet Texas looks really attractive right now.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by helel on Tuesday April 19, @04:30AM
Yes, the slow suicide of California. So slow it's continued growing despite all the economy killing regulations and environmental protections!
Republican Patriotism [youtube.com]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Tuesday April 19, @04:59AM
Not even Disney would come up with this one. These guys live in uber fantasy land.
The problem with work/life balance in most places in America isn't too much work. The problem in most places is there isn't anything to do if you're not working. We've turned most of these Urban/Suburban places into giant corporate parks where you have to pay to do just about anything. Want to have a beer with a friend on the corner in town? We've got laws against that. Not working and actually playing? Many can't afford that.
The people that work in these large companies are the ones that can afford holidays. The people that are working 80 hours a week for minimum wage, or for the sake of keeping their restaurant open aren't spending Christmas in Kauai and wouldn't be affected by this law.
In America, when not at work, you have the choice of meeting people at the grocery store, the bar or church. What do a large majority of people do with more spare time? They drink and do drugs. Why? Because most folks backyards are not National Forests, which now require reservations.
This is a really dirty band-aid over one of the many symptoms of a much larger issue.