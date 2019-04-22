from the cuckoo-for-cocoa-puffs dept.
Green eggs and scam: Cuckoo finch's long con may be up:
For two million years African cuckoo finches have been tricking other birds into raising their young by mimicking the colour of their eggs, but new research suggests the tables may be turning in this evolutionary scam.
The cute yellow appearance of the cuckoo finch belies its nefarious nature: it smuggles its forged eggs into foreign nests, where unwitting foster parents treat them like their very own.
The cuckoo finch eggs then hatch a little earlier than the others in the nest, allowing them to grow quicker and beg more loudly for food than the host chicks—which starve to death as their confused parents prioritise the imposter.
Aiming to save their young from this grisly fate, birds like the African tawny-flanked prinia, a common victim of the ruse, have evolved ever more colourful and elaborate patterns for their eggs to avoid falling for counterfeits.
But the wily cuckoo finch has responded in kind, evolving the ability to copy a variety of egg colours and signatures of several different bird species.
[...] Claire Spottiswoode, an evolutionary biologist of the University of Cambridge and University of Cape Town who led the research, gave the example of the olive-green egg, laid by the tawny-flanked prinia.
A single female cuckoo finch cannot produce an infinite variety of differently coloured eggs, she said.
It can only mimic the egg of the bird that raised it—the cuckoo finch is "imprinted" with how to target its future victims from the shells of its foster siblings.
This means that different cuckoo finches can lay blue or white eggs, while others can produce them in red and white—but because the skill is inherited via the female chromosome, they can never combine those pigments to make that olive green.
"Maternal inheritance is the reason why they're unable to mimic that particular deep olive green colour," Spottiswoode told AFP.
Journal Reference:
Claire N. Spottiswoode, et. al., Genetic architecture facilitates then constrains adaptation in a host–parasite coevolutionary arms race, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). (DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2121752119)