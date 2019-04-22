Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microplastics Permeate Seafood Across Southern Australia

posted by hubie on Tuesday April 19, @05:51PM   Printer-friendly [Skip to comment(s)]
from the microplastic-makin'-me-feel-spastic dept.
Science

upstart writes:

Microplastics permeate seafood across southern Australia:

Plastic rubbish is everywhere and now broken-down microplastics have been found in variable concentrations in blue mussels and water within the intertidal zone at some of southern Australia's most popular and more remote beaches.

Flinders University researchers warn that this means microplastics are now finding their way into human food supplies—including wild-caught and ocean-farmed fish and seafood sourced from the once pristine Southern Ocean and gulf waters of South Australia.

[...] Trillions of microplastic particles exist in the world's oceans, with the highest concentrations recently found in the shallow sea floor sediment off Naifaru in the Maldives (at 278 particles kg-1) and lowest reported in the surface waters of the Antarctic Southern Ocean (3.1 x 10-2 particles per m3).

For the first time, the new Flinders University study measured the presence of microplastics in South Australia's coastline, in areas important both for shipping, fishing and tourism, along with other industries and local communities.

[...] Plastic types include polyamide (PA), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), acrylic resin, polyethyleneterephthalate (PET) and cellulose, which suggests both synthetic and semi-synthetic particles from single-use, short-life cycle products, fabrics, ropes and cordage from the fishing industry.

"The areas examined include some biodiversity hotspots of global significance—including the breeding ground of the Great Cuttlefish in the Northern Spencer Gulf and marine ecosystems more diverse than the Great Barrier Reef (such as Coffin Bay), so cleanup and prevention measures are long overdue," says Professor Burke da Silva.

Journal Reference:
Janet R. Klein, Julian Beaman, K. Paul Kirkbride et al., Microplastics in intertidal water of South Australia and the mussel Mytilus spp.; the contrasting effect of population on concentration, Science of The Total Environment, 831, 2022
DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.154875

Original Submission


«  A Better Way to Separate Gases: New Kind of Membrane Works With 1/10 the Energy and Emissions
Microplastics Permeate Seafood Across Southern Australia | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)