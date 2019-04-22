from the microplastic-makin'-me-feel-spastic dept.
Microplastics permeate seafood across southern Australia:
Plastic rubbish is everywhere and now broken-down microplastics have been found in variable concentrations in blue mussels and water within the intertidal zone at some of southern Australia's most popular and more remote beaches.
Flinders University researchers warn that this means microplastics are now finding their way into human food supplies—including wild-caught and ocean-farmed fish and seafood sourced from the once pristine Southern Ocean and gulf waters of South Australia.
[...] Trillions of microplastic particles exist in the world's oceans, with the highest concentrations recently found in the shallow sea floor sediment off Naifaru in the Maldives (at 278 particles kg-1) and lowest reported in the surface waters of the Antarctic Southern Ocean (3.1 x 10-2 particles per m3).
For the first time, the new Flinders University study measured the presence of microplastics in South Australia's coastline, in areas important both for shipping, fishing and tourism, along with other industries and local communities.
[...] Plastic types include polyamide (PA), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), acrylic resin, polyethyleneterephthalate (PET) and cellulose, which suggests both synthetic and semi-synthetic particles from single-use, short-life cycle products, fabrics, ropes and cordage from the fishing industry.
"The areas examined include some biodiversity hotspots of global significance—including the breeding ground of the Great Cuttlefish in the Northern Spencer Gulf and marine ecosystems more diverse than the Great Barrier Reef (such as Coffin Bay), so cleanup and prevention measures are long overdue," says Professor Burke da Silva.
Journal Reference:
Janet R. Klein, Julian Beaman, K. Paul Kirkbride et al., Microplastics in intertidal water of South Australia and the mussel Mytilus spp.; the contrasting effect of population on concentration, Science of The Total Environment, 831, 2022
DOI: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2022.154875
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @06:30PM
Just eat seafood off Northern Australia
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @06:48PM
Bacteria, fungi, and even insects and such, are consuming plastics even as we are reading yet another helping of FUD, and that fact has been quite well known for years and years.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5658625/ [nih.gov]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6132502/ [nih.gov]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6752018/ [nih.gov]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6859810/ [nih.gov]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7694613/ [nih.gov]
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34031794/ [nih.gov]
https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0198446 [doi.org]
https://applbiolchem.springeropen.com/articles/10.1186/s13765-020-00511-3 [springeropen.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @07:27PM
Maybe they'll do something about their six rivers that impart 98% of all ocean-bound plastics.
Oh, wait. Almost forgot. The West is really to blame.
Carry on.