from the internet-of-things-that-shouldn't-need-internet dept.
Shameful: Insteon looks dead—just like its users' smart homes
The app and servers are dead. The CEO scrubbed his LinkedIn page. No one is responding.
The entire company seems to have abruptly shut down just before the weekend, breaking users' cloud-dependent smart-home setups without warning. Users say the service has been down for three days now despite the company status page saying, "All Services Online." The company forums are down, and no one is replying to users on social media.
[....] Insteon is (or, more likely, "was") a smart home company that produced a variety of Internet-connected lights, thermostats, plugs, sensors, and of course, the Insteon Hub. At the core of the company was Insteon's propriety networking protocol, which was a competitor to more popular and licensable alternatives like Z-Wave and Zigbee.
[....] With its servers down, the Insteon app appears worthless, and users' automations and schedules have stopped working. Many of Insteon's wall switches were actual electrical switches, so the worst that will ever happen is that they become dumb switches.
Every dark internet cloud has a cat 6 lining. This isn't as bad as cloud connected pet feed fooders no longer working. Or cloud connected exercise machines not working or restricting features with new pay walls. Or Smart TVs spying on you and displaying ads during a live sporting event.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @11:29PM
Any chance that the Internet Archive has a crawl of the server? Librarians are known to be very resourceful, but I don't know if they have gotten quite good enough to make a working copy of something like this...
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday April 19, @11:29PM
No, it was always worthless.
But there will be another company that does the exact same thing and idiots will flock to it and get raped all over again.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday April 19, @11:37PM
Out go the lights.