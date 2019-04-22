from the don't-mind-dividing-down-the-line dept.
The MIT biologist Yukiko Yamashita’s research has shed light on the immortality of germline cells and the function of “junk DNA.”:
When cells divide, they usually generate two identical daughter cells. However, there are some important exceptions to this rule: When stem cells divide, they often produce one differentiated cell along with another stem cell, to maintain the pool of stem cells.
Yukiko Yamashita has spent much of her career exploring how these “asymmetrical” cell divisions occur. These processes are critically important not only for cells to develop into different types of tissue, but also for germline cells such as eggs and sperm to maintain their viability from generation to generation.
She spent her Ph.D. studying how cells make exact copies of themselves, but as a postdoc she turned her attention to exceptions to that process, which is very important because that is how one original cell can turn into so many different kinds of tissues. She focused on so-called junk DNA. These sequences make up most of the genome, but were thought to be useless because they don’t code for proteins. However, her work showed that stretches of junk DNA act like barcodes that label each chromosome to keep them bound together. Without the codes, the chromosomes scatter and leak out of the cell nucleus. Her lab also showed that these barcodes are unique to each species, and that the junk DNA of one species cannot necessarily code the chromosomes of another.
“[...] We think that might be one of the big reasons why different species become incompatible, because they don’t have the right information to bundle all of their chromosomes together into one place,” Yamashita says.
Yamashita also studied germline cells, which are the cells that give rise to eggs and sperm cells. When typical cells divide many times, small errors eventually creep in and genetic sequences start to get lost, but a cell may have hundreds of copies of these critical genes so this isn't fatal. However, germline cells are so basic that they cannot afford to lose genetic sequences because the daughter cells wouldn't be viable.
Yamashita and her colleagues found that germline cells overcome this by tearing sections of DNA out of one daughter cell during cell division and transferring them to the other daughter cell. That way, one daughter cell has the full complement of those genes restored, while the other cell is sacrificed.
[...] “If skin cells did that kind of thing, where every time you make one cell, you are essentially trashing the other one, you couldn’t afford it. You would be wasting too many resources,” she says. “Germ cells are not critical for viability of an organism. You have the luxury to put many resources into them but then let only half of the cells recover.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday April 20, @02:50AM
Somehow, I never believed the idea that massive parts of our DNA were "junk". Some bits, sure, perhaps evolution isn't a great garbage collector. Over time more and more gets decoded and the amount of "junk" is reduced.