How Walmart and Alphabet Jumped Ahead of Amazon in Drone Delivery

posted by hubie on Wednesday April 20, @04:51AM
from the competition dept.
Freeman writes:

Drone delivery could be poised to take off in the United States.

Earlier this month, Google’s sister company, Wing, began offering a drone delivery service in the Dallas suburbs of Frisco and Little Elm. Wing drones take off from “nests” in two Walgreens parking lots to deliver things like health products or ice cream to nearby customers. Wing describes it as “the first ever commercial drone delivery service in a major US metropolitan area.”

One reason for that last caveat: Walmart has been running its own drone delivery service near its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters since November. Walmart delivers a range of products to customers within a 1.5-mile radius of two Walmart stores. The service will soon expand to a third Walmart store in the same corner of Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s drone efforts got some unflattering press coverage last week.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday April 20, @05:37AM

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday April 20, @05:37AM (#1238374)

    It's GOOGLE. Not Alphabet. Alphabet is the name of the holding company they created to dodge as many taxes as possible, and also make you forget that it's really Google behind it.

    As for drone delivery services, it's nothing more than yet another scheme to put people out of work for the sake of maximizing profits. In this case, last mile drivers. They're being squeezed to deliver insane schedule for shit money, when they're not made into "gig economy" workers to deny them employee right too, but it's still not enough for the greedy mega corporations.

    I guess it's inevitable, but still, fuck this inhumane shit.

